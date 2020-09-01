News that Facebook was threatening to cut off Australians from sharing news on its platform spread like wildfire — just like it wanted.

The threat and rhetoric hit late this morning: the federal government had misunderstood the "dynamic of the internet"; Facebook would "reluctantly stop allowing publishers and people in Australia from sharing local and international news on Facebook and Instagram".

There was an if. Facebook wouldn't leave the news space if the government backed off plans to make it and Google pay news media publishers for journalism.

The company's move had the desired impact: it set the news alight.