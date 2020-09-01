Facebook is playing hardball with Australia after the ACCC proposed making tech giants pay news organisations.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The first of the tech giants has called the bluff equally of the federal government and old media, with Facebook announcing today that it will stop allowing Australian publishers and users from sharing local and international news on Facebook and Instagram if a proposed code requiring Facebook pay for news posts becomes law.

Facebook will also exclude Australia from the roll out of the platform's news tab, which has already seen payments to participating publishers including, in the US, News Corp.

The announcement follows the big tech playbook: can’t pay? Won’t pay!