Dave Sharma continues to back some of the biggest winners of the Australian tech market.

Dave Sharma (Image: AAP/Sam Mooy)

Much has been made of Liberal MP Dave Sharma’s next-level investment portfolio, and his talent for picking stocks has clearly not faded during the economic crisis.

Sharma, a big believer in the tech sector, has managed to back some of the biggest winners of the Australian tech market, many of which are thriving during the pandemic.

Last week he picked up more shares in buy-now pay-later juggernaut Afterpay, which is booming thanks to the downturn as consumers turn to online credit for purchases. He previously held shares in Afterpay's rival, Zip Co.