New COVID-19 data shows that while many countries are weathering the storm, others are falling to fresh depths. Here's what makes the difference

A coronavirus testing facility in Depok, Indonesia (Image: EPA/Adi Weda)

More than seventy countries worldwide now have the COVID-19 pandemic well-controlled, with many recording no deaths at all for the month of August 2020.

Worldwide, August was worse than July, as a second wave hit several countries including Australia. Deaths in all countries are currently recorded as 171,616 for August, compared with 162,780 in July. This confirms that countries which have put in place strict control regimes are reaping the benefits in reduced mortality. But many countries haven’t. Hence the global picture remains grim.

New

Zealand, Iceland, Singapore, Thailand, China, Taiwan and Brunei are among 21

nations which recorded zero August deaths.