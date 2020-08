In Virus Watch today, the states' economic woes continue, new data on poverty in Australia, and a silver lining to the pandemic.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews (Image: AAP/James Ross)

Economic woes

Nearly 30,000 Victorians went on to JobSeeker since the end of June, taking the total number in the state to 400,000.

Household spending is down by 30% compared to 3% nationally, with a drop of 80% in accommodation spending.

It comes as federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg attacks the state Labor government for a “litany of failures”.