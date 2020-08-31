A unity ticket between the Nine and News Corp, checking in on the Shanahan curve, and is Peter Dutton changing roles?

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton (Image: AAP/Sam Mooy)

The further adventures of Spud and Magic Mike Much attention in Canberra these days is directed at the pending reshuffle of ScoMo’s ministry, widely expected around October. Among the hottest tips is that Peter "Spud" Dutton -- who's been notably quiet this year -- is going to take on a re-imagined defence portfolio which will include Australia Border Force, which is currently in Home Affairs.

That means Dutton’s uniform-loving mate, Mike Pezzullo, currently secretary of Home Affairs, gets to come along for the ride. Which begs the question: will the workers at Home Affairs will be free to wear high heels and polka dots? Two of Magic Mike’s pet hates, apparently.

Checking in on the Shanahan curve Over the weekend, Victoria finally recorded a day where new infections fell to double figures. So we thought it might be a good idea to check back in on the "secret government modelling" The Australian put on its front page back on August 6.