Plate of Origin is decidedly unoriginal, and viewers didn't bother with its debut last night.

Plate of Origin judges Matt Preston, Manu Feildel and Gary Mehigan (Image: Seven)

As a pun from Seven, Plate Of Origin was weak and rather obvious -- it was a weak attempt to trade off the most-watched program on TV (rival Nine's rugby league three State of Origin games a year).

But Seven powered on regardless - it had a duo of high-priced former MasterChef judges in Matt Preston and Gary Mehigan and former My Kitchen Rules judge Manu Feildel.

The MasterChef duo had been signed at great expense and Manu was hanging round after MKR bombed this year. Plate of Origin smacked of an unnatural idea -- a format without an anchor -- and viewers responded.