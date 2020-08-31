Running the numbers on whether the Swedes got their coronavirus response right after all.

Sweden state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell (Image: TT News Agency/Reuters/Ali Lorestani)

Is it time for the Sweden haters to admit maybe, just maybe, the Swedes got it right?

To be sure, your writer is hardly immune from having to eat humble pie, having vociferously pushed a hard lockdown (albeit over a far shorter period than Victoria’s six-month incarceration) only to realise the data now tells us something very different.

Sweden’s chief epidemiologist Anders Tegnell advocated a "light touch" approach, limiting gatherings to less than 50 people and encouraging social distancing, but eschewing mass lockdowns or business closures. Critics of Tegnell’s approach quickly point to Sweden’s relatively high level of deaths as all the evidence needed to suggest that the policy was wrong. And Sweden certainly did have a higher number of fatalities than many countries (currently 5821).