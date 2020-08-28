It was Seven's night, with an embarrassing number of people only tuning in for the post-game chat rather than the AFL game itself.

(Image: AAP/Michael Dodge)

Gogglebox Australia (Ten) with 721,000 beat the AFL game on Seven (Richmond beat the Weagles), which hit 681,000 (the post-game chat jumped to 799,000 and it's sort of embarrassing that nearly 30% more people were not interested in the game itself). The NRL game (Souths thrashed Parramatta) on Nine hit a weak 567,000. The Bachelor, 677,000.

The weak performance by the NRL game shows how Nine’s ratings-to-expense ratio have worsened since the restart of the season, while AFL ratings are much higher for Seven and Foxtel.

In fact, if it hadn’t been for the current compressed fixture pace and playing the games in hubs, you’d be excused for asking what lockdown? Though the NRL did better on Foxtel with 234,000 viewers.