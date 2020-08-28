SA ICAC is having a rough time being stonewalled by the Liberals over recent scandals (plus other stories from a packed week).

Premier of South Australia Steven Marshall (Image: AAP/David Mariuz)

SA scandalwatch!

When multiple scandals recently broke about South Australian frontbenchers misusing their parliamentary entitlements, Premier Steven Marshall proudly announced that his government would be throwing the matter over to the auditor general to clear the matter up once and for all.

And that would be impressively transparent if the Marshall government wasn't now claiming that all the documents about the scheme are protected under parliamentary privilege and thus won’t be given to the state's Independent Commission Against Corruption, which is actually carrying out an investigation.

“I do not believe that this is a government which is trying to sweep these problems under the mat," Marshall insisted back in July. "In fact, by contrast, what we are doing is shining a light on these issues.” Which doesn't really jibe with what ICAC is saying, which is that they won’t be able to carry an investigation out if the Liberals continue to stonewall.