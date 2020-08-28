The clock is ticking. The Parliamentary Joint Committee on Corporations and Financial Services has just a few months to issue its final report on audit regulation.
And while that might not sound very sexy, the committee has the power to end the closed-shop discussions of a body that oversees rule-makers responsible for laws that force transparency on governments, companies and not-for-profits.
The committee, chaired by Liberal Senator James Paterson, will issue a final report in December and is yet to schedule further public hearings.
