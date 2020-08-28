It may be that only with the next defeat will Labor have the total collapse it really needs to reconstruct itself.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese with Joel Fitzgibbon and Brendan O’Connor (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Good Lord, is it talk-about-the-Labor-party-again time already?

It comes around so quick doesn't it? What are you getting them this year? I'm hanging a sack on their mantelpiece, and filling it with nuts, since they've been so unable to grow one of their own. Okay, last narky joke of the piece.

But what started the current round? Oh, yeah Joel Fitzgibbon. Joel Coal. Joey the carbon lump. The member for the Hunter Valley got the fright of his life in 2019, when the One Nation candidate gained a 21% vote, and Fitzgibbon suffered a near 10% swing against him, leaving him with a 3% margin.