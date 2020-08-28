Victoria's numbers continue their downward trend, border restrictions lead to tragedy, South Korea faces lockdown and storms headed for America's Gulf region threaten COVID-19 spread.

Light at the end of tunnel

Despite protests against Victorian restrictions, evidence is mounting that the lockdown is finally starting to work. Victoria today recorded 113 new infections as it approaches what is hoped to be the final fortnight of its strict stage four restrictions.

There were 12 more deaths recorded.

Tragedy in NSW

A Ballina woman has lost one of her unborn twins after she flew to Sydney for treatment instead of going through the onerous application process to cross the border into Queensland.