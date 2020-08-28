Everyone hates Google and Facebook, right? But the government's proposal to force them to hand a colossal sum of money to local media companies is the nearest thing to 'sovereign risk' you'll ever see.

(Image: Adobe)

"Sovereign risk" isn't a term you hear much these days. It was thrown around a lot, however inaptly, by the Coalition, mining companies and their media apologists a decade ago in relation to Labor's mining tax.

It was employed occasionally by the energy sector in the debate over the government's proposal to give itself a divestment power in relation to energy companies. And recently Clive Palmer, a long-term abuser of the phrase, has invoked sovereign risk to describe Western Australia's legal action against his $30 billion damages claim, and been echoed by far right media supporters in doing so.

Now the government is pursuing a policy that, in its rejection of the rule of law and its arbitrary market intervention at the expense of investors and corporations, is the perfect embodiment of the idea of sovereign risk. And exactly no one is pointing it out -- because Australia's media companies are the beneficiaries of it, and the targets of it are two of the most hated companies in the world.