When Ahad Nabi finally faced the man who murdered his father, after hours of harrowing victim testimony, he did not miss.
Dressed in a New Zealand Warriors jersey, and a traditional Afghan hat, Nabi looked the killer dead in the eye, middle fingers raised.
“Coming back to this maggot, I would like to say my 71-year-old dad would have broken you in half if you challenged him to a fight,” Nabi said.“You are weak. A sheep with a wolf’s jacket on for only 10 minutes of your life.
