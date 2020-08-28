The Christchurch terrorist has been sentenced to life in prison, after a cathartic sentencing hearing. But the landscape that allowed the killers' ideas to enter the mainstream remains.

Ahad Nabi addressing the Christchurch terrorist during his sentencing hearing (Image: AAP/John Kirk-Anderson)

When Ahad Nabi finally faced the man who murdered his father, after hours of harrowing victim testimony, he did not miss.

Dressed in a New Zealand Warriors jersey, and a traditional Afghan hat, Nabi looked the killer dead in the eye, middle fingers raised.

“Coming back to this maggot, I would like to say my 71-year-old dad would have broken you in half if you challenged him to a fight,” Nabi said.“You are weak. A sheep with a wolf’s jacket on for only 10 minutes of your life.