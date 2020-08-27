Victorian parliament's passing of a bill which suppresses the voices of rape victims is the result of lazy pollies.

Victorian Attorney-General Jill Hennessy (Image: AAP/James Ross)

Have you ever wondered how our politicians manage to read and comprehend all that complicated legislation that gets presented to parliament and that they vote into law? The dirty truth is that almost none of them read almost any of it.

Want some proof of that outrageous accusation? OK.

Not long ago, Victorian Attorney-General Jill Hennessy presented to the Victorian parliament a bill making sweeping amendments to that state’s evidence laws, specifically to address the culture of suppression that has infected Victoria’s justice system in recent years, and to reinvigorate the principle of open justice.