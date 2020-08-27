Families have gone three years without contact from their loved ones living in the region, while China denies allegations and spins stories about re-education centres.

Meyassar Ablat and her husband, Dolkin (Image: Supplied)

This the second part of a series on the treatment of China's Uyghur population. Read the first part, about the pressure on mining magnate Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest, here.

The woman leading the call for mining magnate Andrew Forrest to use his position of influence and speak out against the Chinese government's treatment of the Uyghur population is Meyassar Ablat, whose parents emigrated to Australia in 1985.

Ablat was four years old when the family arrived and settled in Adelaide. In her words she has "had her kids" and is now vice president of the East Turkistan Australian Association, an organisation co-founded by her father to support the community across Australia and, more recently, to "stand up and fight" for the Uyghurs trapped in their homeland in the north-west of China.