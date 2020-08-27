ABC programs are dragging viewers from the commercials and owning Australia's screens from 7pm onwards.

Shaun Micallef's Mad as Hell (Image: ABC)

For the second Wednesday in a row it was the ABC’s night from 7pm onwards as the the news (1.09 million), 7.30 (894,000), Hard Quiz (990,000) and Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell (890,000) dominated the night. Ten’s The Bachelor averaged 724,000 and topped nearly all demos, but regular viewers wondered about the timing of the rose ceremony which seemed at lot earlier than normal.

The ABC programs Hard Quiz and Mad As Hell did well as a double in the demos and are dragging viewers from the commercials. The ABC also finished ahead of Ten in total people and the main channels. Helping is the way Nine and Seven are now running dead from Wednesdays onwards -- cost cuts and a dependence on sport and news. Ten and the ABC are at least trying (and so is SBS). Gogglebox returns to Ten tonight -- another example of keeping faith with viewers. I bet it beats the NRL on Nine (which is doing poorly).

In regional markets Seven News, 655,000; Seven News 6.30, 607,000; The Chase Australia 5.30pm, 405,000; Home and Away, 386,000; 7pm ABC News 348,000.