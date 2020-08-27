This is not the time for governments to freeze wages. They should be helping economic recovery, not undermining it.

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

The Northern Territory election last weekend was, according to News Corp and Sky News, a further demonstration of another plague confronting our country: a bloated bureaucracy, where workers are shielded from the pandemic pain of their private sector counterparts (and vote accordingly).

It is becoming a common complaint among conservatives that public servants are getting off scot-free during the coronavirus when they should be just as miserable and impoverished as the rest of us.

Liberal MP Craig Kelly recently used valuable parliamentary committee time with the RBA governor to complain that university graduates may consider entering the public service instead of private enterprise because of greater pandemic job security.