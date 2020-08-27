Fox stirs the pot, the Guardian has headline issues, the false balance in reporting the republican national convention, and we regret to inform you that Craig Kelly is at it again.

Donald and Melania Trump at the GOP conference

Fox in whose hen house? Yesterday we noted the presumed and actual differences between quarantine rules for the rich, and those for the rest of us. On board one of the SUPERYACHTs (we have to specify, owners get touchy if you just call it a yacht) found to be ignoring virus risks was Hannah Fox, whose father, Peter, executive chairman of Linfox Logistics, had escaped to the Gold Coast days earlier.

Peter is heir to his dad Lindsay’s multibillion-dollar trucking fortune. It reminded us that Lindsay is on the excruciatingly named "Bringing Melbourne Back Better" advisory board for the City of Melbourne. Apart from the irony that he couldn't even bring his kids back, it's not the first time he's caused some bad PR -- there were understandable questions about his involvement with the board, as Lindsay Fox is a donor to Lord Mayor Sally Capp. We sure hope his advice is worth the trouble.

The Grauniad fails to see the funny side We knew they had no sense of humour. The UK publisher of The Guardian has taken legal action to shut down a parody headline generator, citing copyright infringement, because the parody website uses photographs of the paper's journalists and contributors.