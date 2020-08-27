To understand the layers of irony in Dan Tehan's plan to destroy the study of humanities, you would need... well... a humanities degree.

Minister for Education Dan Tehan (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

The classics department of Sydney University was established in 1850, that of Melbourne University in 1855. They are older than the unified nations of Germany and Italy, of the city of Budapest, of Berlin and Manchester as anything more than towns; of the knowledge of dinosaurs, the works of Charles Darwin, the writing of Tolstoy, the sculpture of Rodin, of all except six British universities.

Their organisational form has changed, departments such as philosophy and "natural philosophy" (i.e science) have been hived off, but for seven generations teaching of the European heritage has been handed down in an unbroken chain, with the common consent of all governments.

Now, the Morrison government and Education Minister Dan Tehan want to kill them.