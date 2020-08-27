Like a cockroach, the Australian housing market appears capable of withstanding anything.

Do you want to see a graph that made my jaw hit the floor?

The Commonwealth Bank recently sent out a compendium of data on its lending activity, and it contained this startling graphic. Apparently amid the mayhem of death and economic destruction wrought by 2020, housing lending is continuing apace.

In fact, as the next graph shows, despite a dip in April and May, new lending is still almost 20% higher than last year.