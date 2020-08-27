Hundreds take to the streets rallying against Victoria's lockdown, study shows men produce a weaker immune response to COVID-19, NSW economy is down billions and cases of reinfection become more common.

Anti-lockdown protest in Dandenong (Image: Suzan Delibasic/Twitter)

Anti-lockdown protesters rally

Hundreds of people protested in Dandenong in Melbourne’s south-east yesterday evening, rallying for their “right to freedom” against the state’s stage four COVID-19 restrictions.

Protesters said they didn't believe the virus was real, with 7News reporting one man was arrested for antagonising and refusing to cooperate with police.

Another man, believed to have organised the rally, was charged with incitement, and another 11 people were fined $1652 for breaching lockdown restrictions.