Anti-lockdown protesters rally
Hundreds of people protested in Dandenong in Melbourne’s south-east yesterday evening, rallying for their “right to freedom” against the state’s stage four COVID-19 restrictions.
Protesters said they didn't believe the virus was real, with 7News reporting one man was arrested for antagonising and refusing to cooperate with police.
Another man, believed to have organised the rally, was charged with incitement, and another 11 people were fined $1652 for breaching lockdown restrictions.
