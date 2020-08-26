Not even Usain Bolt can run from the coronavirus. Plus more of the latest COVID-19 news from Australia and around the world.

Usain Bolt (Image: EPA/Franck Robichon)

Virus hits disadvantaged areas

Economically disadvantaged parts of Melbourne have been hit harder by Victoria’s coronavirus surge, according to analysis from The Guardian. In wealthier areas, infection rates were lower and the outbreak plateaued earlier.

The report challenges the popular narrative that has framed Melbourne’s outbreak as a failure of individual responsibility.

In July, hundreds of infections were recorded at public housing tower blocks which were abruptly locked down leaving residents without food and support. Infections continued to rise because people in precarious, casual jobs continued to go to work.