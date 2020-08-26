Xinjiang suppression Today we launch David Hardaker's series on the atrocities faced by the Uyghurs in Xinjiang and the businessman for whom this does not appear to be a deal-breaker, Andrew Forrest. We can add another charge to the bill: today marks the 40th day that millions of people in the western Chinese city of Urumqi in the Xinjiang province have been under lockdown.
Officials say it’s to prevent a resurgence of the coronavirus, but there has been no local transmission in nine days.
Having a good pandemic Australian manufacturing company Ansell announced a jump in profits in its annual report yesterday, the COVID-19 pandemic bumping up demand for the PPE the company produces.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.