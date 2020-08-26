With traffic a distant memory, you'd think road deaths would have also disappeared. Not so.

(Image: Private Media)

Traffic is a distant memory. The roads are empty. You can't take an interstate road trip. There are no tourists piloting rental cars along the wrong side of the road. For most of the year of 2020 you haven't been able to go to the pub let alone drive home drunk.

So you might expect a welcome side-benefit of the COVID-19 crisis would be a big fall in the road toll. Not so.

Australians continue to die on roads. Deaths are down a modest 8.5% on the average of the previous five years, not that much better than the usual annual downtrend of -4.4%.