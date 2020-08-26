While the residents of Newmarch House died from COVID-19, bureaucrats, clinicians, managers and staff were locked in constant teleconferences that achieved little except waste valuable time.

(Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

In years to come, the report on the Newmarch House COVID-19 outbreak, by Professor Lyn Gilbert and adjunct professor Alan Lilly, should be a must-read for any bureaucrat -- not merely those in the health sector.

It demonstrates how careful planning, strong oversight, stakeholder engagement and strong commitments to achieving commonly agreed goals can count for nothing in the face of a relentless enemy.

It should particularly be required reading for bureaucrats with a passion for meetings. The reviewers' discussion of the incessant meetings that involved Anglicare, its managers on-site at Newmarch House and the plethora of state and federal agencies and providers that were involved involved is startling. It's worth quoting at length: