The magnate's value has risen this year as Fortescue share prices surged. So where does he stand among the world's billionaires?

Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

The Bloomberg Billionaires List says Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest is worth US$15.6 billion, making him the 103rd richest person on this earth.

It should really be the 104th richest because Bloomberg owner Michael Bloomberg does not appear on the list. His wealth is generally put at around US$50 billion, give or take a bill or two.

The Bloomberg list actually understates Forrest’s wealth -- it doesn’t include the A$1.1 billion in final dividends announced on Monday when Fortescue Metals, the country’s third iron ore miner, revealed record revenue and profits.