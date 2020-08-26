It's a classic pro-business, small government tactic: attack the corporate regulator for daring to get in the way of successful companies.

Former Tennis Australia director Harold Mitchell (Image: AAP/Julian Smith)

Three weeks ago, Crikey ran a piece cautiously defending the corporate regulator ASIC for chasing advertising rich-lister Harold Mitchell despite effectively losing an expensive case about the Tennis Australia TV rights.

After reviewing much of the fascinating 400-plus page judgment, reading some commentary (especially a column in The Australian by Institute of Public Affairs chair Janet Albrechtsen) and looking further into the issue I'm now of the view ASIC should lodge an appeal.

Unfortunately the strong word on the street is that ASIC’s big-talking deputy chair and head of enforcement, Liberal Party supporter Dan Crennan QC, has decided not to appeal, even after putting out this bolshie statement when the judgment was made public on July 31.