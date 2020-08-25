In Virus Watch, Victoria's chance of holding the AFL grand final diminishes further, and more of the latest COVID-19 updates.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground in August, 2020 (Image: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

More infectious and re-infectious

The first case of COVID-19 reinfection has been recorded in Hong Kong.

A 33-year-old man caught the virus during the first wave and recovered in April, before travelling to Spain via the UK and testing positive again this month. He was asymptomatic during the second infection.

Others in China have tested positive for the virus twice, however, it’s not known whether they still had the virus in their bodies from the first infection.