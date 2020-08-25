More infectious and re-infectious
The first case of COVID-19 reinfection has been recorded in Hong Kong.
A 33-year-old man caught the virus during the first wave and recovered in April, before travelling to Spain via the UK and testing positive again this month. He was asymptomatic during the second infection.
Others in China have tested positive for the virus twice, however, it’s not known whether they still had the virus in their bodies from the first infection.
