Farmer Wants a Wife finished surprisingly strong for Seven. Nine will have to step up its game if it's going to get The Block

Farmer Wants a Wife (Image: Seven)

Farmer Wants A Wife ended last night for Seven on a high -- 1.47 million people watched, 300,000 more than a week ago, which was a good result for the Nine offcut. For the second night in a row it easily beat The Block on 954,000 nationally, which was also squeezed by The Masked Singer on Ten -- though that didn’t do all that well in shedding 195,000 viewers from last week (1.25 million a week ago to 1.06 million last night).

While The Block always starts slow, it has to do well from tonight onwards for Nine. It is a mass-audience play, not a demo-skewing offering like The Masked Singer. A few more weak nights for The Block and it will be time for some renovations. It was seven’s night in total people and the main channels from Nine, Ten and the ABC.

In regional markets it was Seven News, 685,000; Seven News 6.30, 665000; Farmer Wants A Wife, 549,000; The Chase Australia 5.30pm, 430,000; Home and Away, 426,000.