The report into the Newmarch House COVID-19 outbreak provides a rich insight into systemic failure, demonstrating how, despite the best will in the world, 71 people in a Sydney aged care facility became infected.
It also reveals how the federal government talks a lot, and issues media releases, and blithely insists all is well, when reality is anything but.
In the end, 19 people died. And hundreds more have died in Victoria. So many the aged care minister loses count from day to day.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.