The federal government claimed it had a plan for when aged care workforces were wiped out by COVID-19. Its plan failed . And worse, it failed to learn from that failure.

Minister for Aged Care Richard Colbeck (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

The report into the Newmarch House COVID-19 outbreak provides a rich insight into systemic failure, demonstrating how, despite the best will in the world, 71 people in a Sydney aged care facility became infected.

It also reveals how the federal government talks a lot, and issues media releases, and blithely insists all is well, when reality is anything but.

In the end, 19 people died. And hundreds more have died in Victoria. So many the aged care minister loses count from day to day.