The lie of the Liberals' claims of liberalism is again laid bare — they scorn the value of anything but power in the name of power itself.

Marcus Bastiaan and Michael Kroger (Image: Facebook)

Look if you're going to be a would-be Liberal powerbroker, you absolutely have to have a name like Marcus Bastiaan. Isn't it great? It's like being called "Person Bastard" or something.

It sounds like the name of a firm that makes steel dildos. The aforementioned Bastiaan has now quit the Victorian Liberal Party at the age of 30, having created a powerful network of religious "social conservatives" in branches across the state.

The move forestalls his being carpeted by the party over his rapid rise to power, complete with the usual: gauleiter-style texts; accusations of people being moved into taxpayer-funded adviser jobs for the purposes of factional finagling; loyal foot soldiers rolling up to suburban branches.