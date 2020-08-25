Look if you're going to be a would-be Liberal powerbroker, you absolutely have to have a name like Marcus Bastiaan. Isn't it great? It's like being called "Person Bastard" or something.
It sounds like the name of a firm that makes steel dildos. The aforementioned Bastiaan has now quit the Victorian Liberal Party at the age of 30, having created a powerful network of religious "social conservatives" in branches across the state.
The move forestalls his being carpeted by the party over his rapid rise to power, complete with the usual: gauleiter-style texts; accusations of people being moved into taxpayer-funded adviser jobs for the purposes of factional finagling; loyal foot soldiers rolling up to suburban branches.
