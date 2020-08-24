Restrictions have tightened again in Queensland, but the seven-day average in Victoria is decreasing. Plus more of the day's COVID-19 news.

US Health Secretary Alex Azar (centre) and US President Donald Trump announcing a new coronavirus treatment has received authorisation from regulators (Image: ABACAPRESS/Stefani Reynolds)

Queensland tightens restrictions

Contact tracers in Queensland have been working furiously to extinguish a cluster linked to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre. Overnight, the state recorded just one new case, a close contact of a worker at the centre.

But health authorities are still urging caution -- 55 locations across greater Brisbane have been listed as venues where infected people visited. And the state government tightened restrictions slightly over the weekend, by limiting private gatherings in the Brisbane area to 10 people.

NSW, Victoria getting under control

Numbers in NSW and Victoria continue to look positive. According to UNSW epidemiology professor Mary-Louise McLaws, there’s been a fall in 14-day cumulative case numbers in both states that suggests the second wave could be coming under control.