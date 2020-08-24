The Liberal pollies who are probably wishing they didn't weigh in on Labor's branch-stacking scandal, and more tips and murmurs from the Crikey bunker.

(Image: AAP/James Gourley)

That was then, this is now The revelations regarding Liberal Party branch stacking in Victoria have confounded both the "Twitter teardrop" contingent of rusted-on Labor voters (convinced that the lamestream media only ever reports on Labor scandals) and Liberal Party members who must wish that were actually true.

In the aftermath of the revelations regarding disgraced Victorian Labor powerbroker Adem Somyurek back in June, we got Tim Wilson's take (the mask has dropped, indeed), and Michael Sukkar, who must really wish he'd not weighed in now:

And in hindsight Prime Minister Scott Morrison -- who last night said it was "an organisational matter for the Victorian Division of the Party" -- might wonder if making state-level scandals a test of federal leadership, as he did in a 2GB interview back in June, was such a good idea: