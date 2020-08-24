The Block has returned to Nine -- 1.24 million down 98,000 from the 1.33 million for the launch program for the 2019 season.
It did well, but was beaten in total people, easily, by Farmer Wants A Wife on Seven with 1.40 million. There’s an irony there as Farmer is a Nine discard.
Farmer again did very well in regional markets -- second on the night with 536,000 people, well ahead of the 288,000 for The Block (which is very citified and Melbourne to boot).
