Three of Scott Morrison’s closest friends and associates have teamed up to form a new advisory firm, one that appears to be walking a fine line between providing advice and lobbying.

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Three of Scott Morrison’s closest friends and associates have teamed up to form a new advisory firm that will help foreign companies get government approval to buy up Australian assets.

The new venture, FIA Australia, says it can help “guide complex transactions through the Foreign Investments Review Board (FIRB)”.

It’s particularly timely given Morrison’s recent changes to the review process which will make it harder for foreign companies to buy up distressed Australian assets during the pandemic.