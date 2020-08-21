In Virus Watch today, the children in solitary confinement after an outbreak, why some people suffer more from COVID-19 than others, and more of the latest coronavirus updates.

(Image: AAP/Darren England)

Children in solitary

A potential COVID-19 outbreak in the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre has forced 127 young offenders into solitary confinement.

The children, some as young as 13, have been isolated in their cells since Wednesday after a prison worker in her 70s tested positive to COVID-19.

Plans are also being made to send the kids to a facility in Townsville.