Children in solitary
A potential COVID-19 outbreak in the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre has forced 127 young offenders into solitary confinement.
The children, some as young as 13, have been isolated in their cells since Wednesday after a prison worker in her 70s tested positive to COVID-19.
Plans are also being made to send the kids to a facility in Townsville.
