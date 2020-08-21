Scientists are riding high at present. Trust in science looks to have risen on the coattails of medical science during the COVID-19 crisis.
But while many international studies and polls show growing public trust in science, another suggests trust in individual scientists will fall.
It may be too early to tell -- trust will depend in large part on whether measures like distancing and quarantine do actually work in the long run.
