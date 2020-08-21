What's worse: publishing an allegedly racist cartoon, or censoring an artist? Crikey asked several prominent editors and cartoonists what they would do.

Johannes Leak and Kamala Harris (Images: AAP/Joel Carrett and Gage Skidmore/WikiCommons)

A week ago The Australian's editorial cartoonist Johannes Leak published a cartoon depicting US Democratic nominee Joe Biden describing his VP pick Kamala Harris as a “little brown girl”. The outrage was instantaneous and sustained.

All day, social media roundly condemned Leak as racist and the cartoon was referred for adjudication to the Press Council.

In the aftermath, we asked several current and former prominent editors if they would have published the cartoon; only one went on the record.