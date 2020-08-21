If big business wants to see open borders, it needs to convince people that it will bring real benefits to them — not just whinge about populism.

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

It only took a small fall in the number of daily COVID-19 cases in Victoria to restart a round of business agitation for open borders this week.

Employer organisation AIGroup -- which called for the reopening of the Victorian border as the outbreak there was actually accelerating -- again urged a reopening.

James Pearson of ACCI wants both international and state borders reopened. The Australian Financial Review continues to give a platform to Graham "Skroo" Turner, the CEO of convicted price fixer Flight Centre -- a company with a rotten corporate culture, that tried to impose cancellation fees on customers during the pandemic and which has been dumped by one of its biggest customers for overcharging.