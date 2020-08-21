In a move that shocked observers on all sides, the treasurer rejected the proposed purchase of Lion Dairy and Drinks after a string of controversy around Chinese business acquisition in Australia.

(Image: AAP /Daniel Pockett)

Australian-Chinese business relations are now at such a low ebb that the treasurer is not even publicly announcing controversial decisions, but instead letting them leak out without confirming or commenting.

That’s how Josh Frydenberg seems to have handled the decision to reject China Mengniu Dairy Co’s proposed $600 million purchase of Lion Dairy and Drinks.

He would also be rejecting the advice of his own Treasury Department and the Foreign Investment Review Board, who apparently recommended the acquisition according to a well-placed story in The Australian Financial Review yesterday.