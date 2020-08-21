Labor leader Anthony Albanese has offered the party's most unequivocal condemnation of the ongoing Witness K and Bernard Collaery scandal, speaking in a live interview on Thursday evening for Crikey subscribers with editor-in-chief Peter Fray and politics editor Bernard Keane.
Responding to a question submitted by a Crikey reader, he said was "very concerned about transparency in this case -- the idea that there should be a prosecution of a whistle-blower, for what's a shameful part of Australia's history, is simply wrong".
"What happened in East Timor was wrong. It should never have happened."
Join the conversation
