In a live interview for Crikey subscribers, the leader of the opposition directly addressed the Witness K issue for the first time.

(Image: AAP/Bianca De Marchi)

Labor leader Anthony Albanese has offered the party's most unequivocal condemnation of the ongoing Witness K and Bernard Collaery scandal, speaking in a live interview on Thursday evening for Crikey subscribers with editor-in-chief Peter Fray and politics editor Bernard Keane.

Responding to a question submitted by a Crikey reader, he said was "very concerned about transparency in this case -- the idea that there should be a prosecution of a whistle-blower, for what's a shameful part of Australia's history, is simply wrong".

"What happened in East Timor was wrong. It should never have happened."