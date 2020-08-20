The history of the government's Snowy Hydro pick, weird units in the senate love the weird units in the media, and the NDIS watchdog scrambles to fill the gaps.

Tony Shepherd (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Shepard's piece of the pie This week it was announced that the government was appointing Anthony "Tony" Shepherd as a director of Snowy Hydro for a three-year term. The announcement glowingly lists the many achievements on Shepard's CV but leaves a couple of interesting items off.

Shepherd, a former Business Council of Australia chief and prominent Liberal party supporter was behind the Coalition's Commission of Audit, which formed the basis for the Abbott's government's austere and profoundly unpopular first budget.

One of the commission's recommendations? Privatise Snowy Hydro. Indeed, Shepard has a long history of opposing government action on climate change.