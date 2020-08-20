Scott Morrison's team is masterful at spin and marketing but won't even accept responsibility for the aged care crisis, let alone address it.

Scott Morrison at AstraZeneca laboratories (Image: AAP/Lisa Maree Williams)

While the Prime Minister's office diligently beavered away on a media release about a "deal' to "secure" a COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, twelve more elderly Australians, all aged care residents in Victoria, were dying from the virus. They now join 245 aged care fatalities in Victoria.

Their ranks will be added to today and in the days ahead, with nearly 1300 aged care residents in that state ill, and more likely to be infected. And 99.6% of them are in facilities funded and regulated by the federal government.

Not that that means the federal government holds any responsibility in relation to the circumstances of their infection or deaths. Yesterday, Scott Morrison explicitly rejected that, saying "we regulate aged care, but when there is a public health pandemic, then public health, which, whether it gets into aged care, shopping centres, schools or anywhere else, then they are things that are matters for Victoria."