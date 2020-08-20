While COVID-19 dominates the headlines, the northern hemisphere is being hit by some of the hottest weather ever recorded.

Wild fires in California (Image: AP)

The latest state of the climate report has found the past decade until 2019 was the hottest ever recorded globally.

Depending on which continent you look at, last year was either the second or third warmest year on record.

But 2020 is already well on its way to overtake 2019. This has included the earth’s hottest January on record, Greenland's ice sheet shrinking past the point of no return and Siberia on fire.