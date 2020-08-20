The latest state of the climate report has found the past decade until 2019 was the hottest ever recorded globally.
Depending on which continent you look at, last year was either the second or third warmest year on record.
But 2020 is already well on its way to overtake 2019. This has included the earth’s hottest January on record, Greenland's ice sheet shrinking past the point of no return and Siberia on fire.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.