Joe Biden's meeting this week with a group of economic advisers gives us a look into the policy priorities of a Biden-Harris White House.

Joe Biden (Image: EPA/Tracie Van Auken)

The most notable thing that Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden did last week, obviously, was announce Kamala Harris as his running mate. But the two also met with a group of economic advisers, which proves revealing in regards to who might take up senior economic roles in a Biden administration.

The key senior figures were former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen and long-time Biden confidant Jared Bernstein, now a senior fellow at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. There was also Washington Center for Equitable Growth head Heather Boushey, and economics professors Lisa Cook and Raj Chetty.

Bernstein is a leading contender to be director of the National Economic Council which coordinates economic policy in the White House. Yellen, who served with distinction as Fed chair, could presumably have her pick of jobs if she wished.