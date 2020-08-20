Drug companies and government affairs are inextricably linked, and the recent announcement of a potential COVID-19 vaccine "deal" is proof of that.

(Image: AAP/David Mariuz)

Beneath the euphoria of the government’s announcement this week that it had "secured a deal" to supply a COVID-19 vaccine to all Australians, there were signs of the political lobbying machine at work.

All drug companies have powerful government relations squads to help grease the wheels of power, and AstraZeneca is no different.

Kieran Schneemann is head of the government affairs team at the Australian arm of the British pharmaceutical company, which on Tuesday reached an informal agreement with the Morrison government to supply Australians with the University of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine – assuming it clears clinical trials.