The effect of COVID-19 on patients' toes, more aged care failures, and other coronavirus updates.

(Image: AAP/Dave Hunt)

This little piggy

Cough, fever and frostbitten toes -- the list of potential symptoms for COVID-19 goes on and on. Now, Australian doctors have reported an uptick in patients with chilblains -- a rash appearing on patients’ feet.

The link between COVID-19 and chilblains was first reported in May, with one study finding itchy small red bumps and blisters appeared on up to 9% of patients in the study. The rashes sometimes appeared in the absence of other symptoms.

New research has also found COVID-19 patients in Perth recovered from the virus only to develop signs of a “post-COVID syndrome,” consisting of diabetes, liver dysfunction, acute inflammation and increased cardiovascular risk.