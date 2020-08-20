Probably the only group to be reveling in 2020 are the good folk at Apple, which this week became the first publicly listed US company with a US$2 trillion (A$2.7 trillion) sharemarket value, an increase of 57% in value in the year so far.
Which got us thinking -- what does that kind of scratch buy you these days?
- The Louvre and all its contents is only likely to set you back about $82 billion.
- All the Rolls-Royces sold in the world in 2019 (5152 of its most popular car, retailing at about US$400,000 would come in at just under A$3 billion).
- Take 1,134,453,781 of one's closest friends to Sublimation in Spain, the world's most expensive restaurant. The invite list drops to an agonising 732,899,022 if you pay for their flights at an average of $1300 a ticket.
- At the average oil price for 2020, you could buy all of Saudi Arabia's proven oil reserves, and still have a nearly $700 billion nest egg.
- 1080g of magical fuel positrons, but you're still a fair bit short of the $62 trillion estimated cost of producing a gram of anti-matter.
So, as you can see, you have to get pretty grand to even make a dent. So what about... Australia? $2.7 trillion greatly exceeds our GDP ($1.89 trillion); you could throw in New Zealand and most of Micronesia and still have change.
