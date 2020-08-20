If we had a trillion dollars... We could buy Australia, New Zealand and most of Micronesia and still have change.

Probably the only group to be reveling in 2020 are the good folk at Apple, which this week became the first publicly listed US company with a US$2 trillion (A$2.7 trillion) sharemarket value, an increase of 57% in value in the year so far.

Which got us thinking -- what does that kind of scratch buy you these days?

So, as you can see, you have to get pretty grand to even make a dent. So what about... Australia? $2.7 trillion greatly exceeds our GDP ($1.89 trillion); you could throw in New Zealand and most of Micronesia and still have change.